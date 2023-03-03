G20 anti-graft meet: Delegates hold deliberations on formal, informal channels of cooperation for info sharing

Delegates attending the first G20 anti-corruption working group (ACWG) meeting held intensive and productive deliberations on asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders and formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing among others, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday said.

Rahul Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and Chair, G20 ACWG, said that it has been the endeavour of the delegates during the deliberations to arrive at a consensus on the draft text of the high-level principles that are on the agenda for the group during India's G20 presidency.

He said that considerable progress has been made in discussing the high-level principles on improving information sharing for fighting corruption, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms related to corruption and related economic crimes, strengthening law enforcement cooperation and promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies responsible for preventing and combating corruption.

Singh said that every effort is being taken to give the delegates a flavour of India's rich culture, heritage and cuisine during their stay here at Gurugram.

"India looks forward eagerly to hosting the delegates again at Rishikesh from 25th to 27th May for the second ACWG meeting and Kolkata from 9th to 11th August for the third ACWG meeting," he said.

India will also host the first-ever in-person anti-corruption ministerial meeting to provide further impetus to enhancing asset recovery and international cooperation for strengthening the fight against corruption and related economic crimes, Singh said.

Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, head of task force, co-chair, G20 ACWG, Italy, appreciated India's efforts for organising the first meeting of the anti-graft panel at Gurugram.

While talking about the changing nature of corruption, he stated that there is a need to engage with the civil society and the business community, as part of a multi-stake holder approach that is required to effectively fight against corruption.

More than 90 delegates participating from 20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and nine international organisations attended the first meeting of the G20 ACWG, which is truly representative of the richness of international experience in anti-corruption initiatives, the statement said.