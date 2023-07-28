G20 countries fail to achieve consensus on critical environment issues

Environment and climate ministers of G20 countries on Friday released an outcome document with “95 percent consensus” on issues discussed at their meeting, but failed to achieve an accord on four critical issues like global peaking of emissions, financial needs of developing countries to implement their NDCs, and effects of the Ukraine war on economy.

The 31-page ‘Chennai High-level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy’ released at the end of the three-day long deliberations by delegates from G20 countries and their ministers has 11 principles as part of the Chair’s summary, which included prioritising ocean health, and addressing the links between oceans and climate.

“The meeting achieved consensus on 64 of the 68 paragraphs of the Outcome Document. There were differences between the G20 countries only in four paragraphs. Overall, there was 95 per cent consensus,” Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told the post-event press briefing.

The document said some G20 members emphasised the need for a stop to global peaking of emissions no later than 2025, and reduction in emissions by 60 per cent by 2035 over 2019 levels, while some opined that both emissions reduction and removals are important for achieving the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.

“Further discussions covered the issue of financing including developing countries’ financial needs to implement their Nationally Determined Commitments (NDC), transformation of the financial systems, Article 2.1c, and Article 9 of the Paris Agreement regarding support from developed countries,” the outcome document read.

The ministers’ meeting did discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine noting that it has further adversely impacted the global economy, while countries reiterated their national positions and deplored in the “strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” against Ukraine and demanded its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognising that the G20 is abatement technologies, not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the document added.

The countries also said use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible, while stressing on the need for a peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue. “Today's era must not be of war,” the document said.

While some G20 members stated the need for reaching net zero emissions by 2040 for developed countries, gaps in climate scenarios and models, depleting carbon budgets, historical, current and projected emissions were also discussed, and the need for actions for reducing non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions including methane by 2030 were emphasised.

The importance of the leadership role of the G20 and progress in mitigation commitments in recent COP decisions were emphasised in the context of keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive, the document noted, while acknowledging divergent views among G20 members on the issues of energy transitions and how to reflect them.

On the positive side, the countries resolved to pursue environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development, recognising their commitments and objectives to achieve internationally-agreed goals, and acknowledged the urgent need to strengthen policies and mobilise financing from all sources in a predictable, adequate and timely manner.

The document said the countries note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre- industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“We acknowledge that the impacts of climate change will be much lower at a temperature increase of 1.5°C compared with 2°C and reiterate our resolve to pursue further efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C,” it said. The countries also agreed to contribute to a successful conclusion of the first global stocktake at COP28 in Dubai through a decision and/or a declaration that drives enhanced climate action across mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation and support, as well as in enhancing international cooperation.

The outcome document also stressed on preventing, reducing, and reversing land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, halting and reversing biodiversity loss, protecting and conserving the ocean, promoting a sustainable and resilient blue/ocean-based economy, promoting resource efficiency, and circular economy, and preventing pollution and minimising risks.