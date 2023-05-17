G20 Cultural Working Group meeting identifies 4 priority areas

The G20 Culture Working Group resolved that there could be a big change in the world's cultural arena by making suitable policies if the outcome of the meeting were properly implemented.
This was the view of the G20 Culture Working Group, which held its delegate-level deliberations of the second meeting here on Monday and Tuesday.
Attending the meeting, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi discussed the scope of global policies that can further strengthen cultural exchange, promote economic growth through creative industries, safeguard shared heritage and utilise technology to enhance cultural experience around the globe.
The Group has identified four priority areas which are: cultural diversity, creative economy, preservation of cultural heritage and digital transformation in cultural space.
The G20 members along with Lekhi later visited the Sun Temple in Konark and also the Kala Bhoomi, the Odisha’s Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar.
