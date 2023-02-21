G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

The Feb 22-25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat near Bengaluru is the first major event of India's G20 presidency

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 21 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week, Indian officials said on Tuesday.

The Feb 22-25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat near Bengaluru is the first major event of India's G20 presidency.

Other items on the agenda include reform of multilateral development banks, international taxation and securing adequate finance to combat climate change, two of India's top officials told a news conference. 

G20
India News
Nandi Hills
Bengaluru

