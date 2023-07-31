G20 leaders' spouses may visit National Gallery of Modern Art, Pusa campus

When leaders of the G20 countries engage in hardball negotiations during the summit meeting here in September, their spouses will have the opportunity to appreciate paintings and sculptures and get a glimpse of India’s cultural diversity at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The spouses of the G20 leaders will also get an opportunity to explore India’s agricultural diversity, including millets, during a visit to the Pusa Campus of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, an official statement said.

Also Read | Putin non-committal on attending G20 summit to be hosted by Modi

They would get a glimpse of the rich handicrafts, textiles, and cuisines of the country through a select exhibition of products from the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative of the government, it said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre on September 9-10.