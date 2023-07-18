G20 panel says additional $3 tn needed each year by 2030 towards climate action

Additional $3 tn needed each yr towards climate action

The independent panel was commissioned by the Group of 20 nations to focus on increasing funding for sustainable developments goals and climate change, among others. 

Reuters
Reuters, Gandhinagar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative image.Credit: iStock Photo

Additional spending of around $3 trillion each year by 2030 would be required towards incremental investments in climate action and for meeting other sustainable development goals, a G20 panel said in a report, reviewed by Reuters, on Tuesday.

The independent panel, headed by economists Lawrence Summers and NK Singh, was commissioned by the Group of 20 nations to propose reforms for multilateral development banks with a focus on increasing funding for sustainable developments goals and climate change, among others. 

