G20 Presidency offers India great opportunity to showcase its strength to world: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is one of the fastest growing economy in the world and stressed that the G20 Presidency offers the country a great opportunity to showcase its strength to the world.

India on December 1, officially assumed the presidency of G20, a grouping of developed and developing nations.

"We have a dream to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is one of the fastest growing economy in the world and there are a lot of opportunities available in India," the road transport and highways minister said.

He was addressing the 14th Annual International Conference on 'New Horizons Beckons' organised by Bahrain Chapter of ICAI (BCICAI).

Today a lot of investors across the world, he said, are keenly interested to invest in India.

The large pool of young and talented engineers are the biggest strength for India, the minister said.

Currently, the size of the Indian automobile industry is Rs 7.5 lakh crore and within five years, it will be scaled up to Rs 15 lakh crore.

"We will be the number one manufacturing automobile hub in the world," the minister stressed.

Stating that the Indian economy is progressing and developing well, he said that the country is the destination for good investment.