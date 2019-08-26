G7: PM Modi & Trump likely to discuss Kashmir, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with the US President Donald Trump, later on Monday afternoon, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Talks about the latter's offer to "mediate" between India and Pakistan with respect to the Kashmir issue, which the US State Department later rephrased as "ready to assist if desired", and trade are on the cards.

Trump had earlier referred to the Jammu and Kashmir issue as "explosive".

The Kashmir issue is generally addressed as an internal matter with negotiations to be done bilaterally between India and Pakistan. The revocation of Article 370 was said to have no bearing on the status of the Line of Control (LoC), yet, the meeting between the two world leaders is reportedly to be about the removal of certain provisions of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution.

France and the US have extended their support to India, while China allied with Pakistan at the UN Security Council.

Trade resolutions are also likely to be discussed in the meeting. Earlier last week, the two leaders reportedly spoke on the phone and agreed on strengthening bilateral ties through trade and economic relations.

Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir, for the second time post the phone conversations with both PM Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.