Gadkari brings infrastructure projects for job creation

The Centre will take steps to further bolstering infrastructure projects and create jobs through agri-based industries, BJP leader Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who took charge as Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministries, said on Tuesday.

Gadkari, who took the charge of both the ministeries, told reporters that "Bolstering infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be my priority in addition to propelling country's growth rate and creating jobs through small industries."

He said his priority would expedite the pending projects and identifying the projects which would have the potential for further the development.

On Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Minister said, " the Department has a huge role in job generation and economic growth. There are two important issues-MSME are in urban areas and others in rural areas. We will strike to push the development of agriculture-based small scale industries for creating jobs."

The government will identify industries and products which can produce from MSMEs to replace imports, he said.

Whether it reviving stuck highway projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore or starting cargo shipments on Ganga river, Gadkari in his first stint as Road Transport Minister in his the previous government has been at the forefront of infrastructure development.