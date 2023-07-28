Gaganyaan: Two more hot tests done

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday carried out two more hot tests on the Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) of its human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

The second and third hot tests in the Service Module – System Demonstration Model phase 2 series were held at the Isro Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The first hot test was conducted on July 19.

During the tests, the thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile, Isro said.

The initial, 723.6-second hot test focussed on demonstrating the Orbital Module injection, the calibration burn of 100 N thrusters and the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines.

“The LAM engines and reaction control system (RCS) thrusters performed as expected,” Isro said.

The latter hot test which lasted 350 seconds aimed to demonstrate the circularisation of the Orbital Module to achieve the final orbit.