Galwan Valley clash: Bodies of soldiers from West Bengal to reach their homes

The bodies of two soldiers from West Bengal, who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army, are scheduled to arrive at their homes on Thursday evening, an Army spokesperson said here.

The casket carrying the body of Sepoy Rajesh Orang will reach the Panagarh Air Force base in West Burdwan district in a military aircraft in the afternoon and will then be taken to his home in Belgoria village in Birbhum district by road, he said.

The mortal remains of Havildar Bipul Roy will be flown to the Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri, from where the coffin will be taken to his native Bindipara village in Alipurduar district by road, he said.

The two Bravehearts were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China's People's Liberation Army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh