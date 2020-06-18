Galwan Valley: India-China Army talks end in a stalemate

A dialogue between Major General rank Army officers from India and China to find out a solution to the current crisis ended in a stalemate on Wednesday.

The Indian team was headed by Major General Abhijit Bapat, commanding officer of the 3 Division who tried to reason with the Chinese Commander on the modalities of the disengagement process but could not take the PLA commander on-board as he stuck to his grounds.

ollow live updates on India-China border tension

The talks are expected to resume on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the heavy presence of troops from both sides in the Galwan valley continues.