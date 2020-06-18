Galwan Valley: India-China Army talks end in a stalemate

Galwan Valley: India-China Army talks end in stalemate

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 01:04 ist
An Indian army vehicle makes way towards Leh, bordering China, in Gagangir on June 17, 2020. (AFP Photo)

A dialogue between Major General rank Army officers from India and China to find out a solution to the current crisis ended in a stalemate on Wednesday.

The Indian team was headed by Major General Abhijit Bapat, commanding officer of the 3 Division who tried to reason with the Chinese Commander on the modalities of the disengagement process but could not take the PLA commander on-board as he stuck to his grounds.

The talks are expected to resume on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the heavy presence of troops from both sides in the Galwan valley continues.

