'Game has begun': Sanjay Raut submits 'evidence' to PMO on misuse of power by Central agencies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he had submitted "evidence" to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on how Central agencies are misusing powers "selectively" against few persons and how some officials are engaged in “extortion and blackmailing” through agents.

“Game has just begun! Today submitd evidences to @PMOIndia of hw Centrl Agencies r misusng powers selctivly agnst a few. Submitd proofs on hw sm officials r indulgd in extortion& blackmailng thru 'Vasuli agents'. Wil addrss a PC vry soon to share more details. Watch this space! (sic)” Raut tweeted.

The Shiv Sena MP had in the past alleged that the Central agencies were being misused against political opponents of BJP. The Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that “certain people" had asked him to assist in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections. He had also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies were being used with the "oblique motive" of toppling democratically elected governments.

In a press conference, Raut had accused the ED of threatening people who had sold land to him and his family about 17 years ago and in 2012-13, and forcing them (the sellers) into issuing statements against him. The Shiv Sena leader had also said the decorators and other vendors roped in for his daughter's wedding function were also being “intimidated and threatened to extract statements” saying they had received Rs 50 lakh cash from him. Raut had alleged that the decorator was probed “at gunpoint.”

