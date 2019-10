In a pivotal scene from H S Nagaveni’s Gandhi Banda, a classic of modern Kannada fiction, Mahatma Gandhi arrives in Mangaluru for a public meeting. Some volunteers bring him to Draupadi, the Brahmin widow of a Muslim man, Adrama. Gandhi asks the women to deck her up with gold ornaments, put the vermilion mark on her forehead and himself adorns her hair with a flower, symbolically restoring her wifehood and womanhood.