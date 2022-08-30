Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru : CJI refers case to 3-judge bench

CJI refers Idgah-Ganesh festival case to 3-judge bench

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 16:47 ist

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Tuesday constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The three-judge bench will comprise Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh which will start hearing the matter some time from now.

The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.

"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI, " the two-judge bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

Supreme Court
Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru
Karnataka

