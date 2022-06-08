'Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Moosewala's murder'

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'mastermind' behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Delhi Police

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2022, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 20:36 ist

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

