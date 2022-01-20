Gas leak may be behind INS Ranvir blast: Official

Gas leak in AC compartment could have caused INS Ranvir blast, says official

A Board of Inquiry has already been instituted to probe the accident

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 16:27 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The explosion on INS Ranvir, Indian Navy's destroyer ship, which killed three Navy personnel and left 11 injured, may have occurred due to a gas leak in the ship's air-conditioning compartment, an official said on Thursday. The official said a Board of Inquiry has already been instituted to probe the accident.

"It appears that the explosion was caused due to a possible gas leak in the air-conditioning compartment," the official said.

Also Read — Sailors hurt in INS Ranvir explosion being treated in Naval hospital

Three naval personnel succumbed to the injuries caused by the explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar (47), Surinder Kumar (48) and A K Singh (38), the Navy has said.

Eleven personnel, who sustained injuries in the incident, are being treated in Naval Hospital and none of them is critical, it said. No major material damage has been reported, the Navy said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 