Gas leak in Badlapur; situation under control

Gas leak in Badlapur; situation under control

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 06:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday.

People in the area were having trouble breathing. The fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm.  

The situation is under control. No one injured, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
gas leak

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically

Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically

Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens

Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

 