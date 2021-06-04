Gas leak in Badlapur; situation under control

A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday.
People in the area were having trouble breathing. The fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm.
The situation is under control. No one injured, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI.
#WATCH | A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/djdZY77DAE
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’
Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically
Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens
NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took
Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?
This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims
This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK