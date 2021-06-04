Gas leak in Badlapur; situation under control

A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday.

People in the area were having trouble breathing. The fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm.

The situation is under control. No one injured, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI.

