Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in WB

Gautam Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in West Bengal

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 02 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 21:08 ist
Gautam Adani meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@gautam_adani

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Gautam Adani
TMC
Mumbai
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 