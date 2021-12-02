Gautam Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/KGhFRJYOA4 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 2, 2021

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added.

