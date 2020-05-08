Gautam Buddh Nagar reports first death due to COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • May 08 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 15:49 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 60-year-old man died due to coronavirus in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, becoming the first fatality in the district due to COVID-19.

The victim was a resident of Noida's Sector 22, officials said.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Noida earlier this week and found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after which he was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida, the officials said.

In response to a PTI query on whether a patient has died due to coronavirus, GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta said: "Yes."

The patient was taken to GIMS early on Friday and he died around 3.30 AM, according to official sources.

It was yet to be established whether the man died before reaching GIMS.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 202 positive cases of coronavirus till Thursday evening, and official figures for Friday were awaited.

