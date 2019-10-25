GC Murmu appointed as J&K Lt Guv, RK Mathur for Ladakh

Union Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, who is considered close Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur were on Friday appointed as the first Lt Governors of Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh respectively.

Incumbent Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has been transfered to Goa. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into being on October 31.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

The President also appointed P S Sreedharan Pillai, who is presently BJP Kerala president as the Governor of Mizoram. Presently Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi holds additional charge of Mizoram.

Sreedharan Pillai is the second Kerala BJP chief to become Mizoram Governor. His predecessor Kummanam Rajasekharan was also earlier appointed Mizoram Governor when he was Kerala BJP chief but resigned before the Lok Sabha elections to fight from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.