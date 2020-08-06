GC Murmu appointed as new CAG of India hours after he quits as Jammu and Kashmir LG

Hours after his resignation as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor was accepted by the President, the Government on Thursday appointed G C Murmu as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

He will succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, who will be completing his term on Friday as he will be completing 65 years.

The notification announcing the appointment of Murmu as the CAG by President Ram Nath Kovind was issued by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance late on Thursday night.

Murmu, a former Expenditure Secretary who was to retire in November last year, was appointed Jammu and Kashmir LG last October and he put in his papers on Wednesday evening. Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha succeeded Murmu as Jammu and Kashmir LG.

A former IAS officer of 1985-batch Gujarat cadre, Murmu is known for his implementation skills. He is known to enjoy the trust and confidence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A post-graduate in political science who also holds MBA degree, Murmu was also questioned by the CBI in 2013 in connection with the alleged fake encounter case involving the killing of Ishrat Jahan and three others who were said to be accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His appointment confirmed the speculation since Wednesday night that he would be succeeding Mehrishi, who was appointed CAG in September 2017.

The tenure of CAG is five years or till the incumbent attains 65 years. This would mean Murmu, who hails from Odisha, will be in the office of CAG till November 2024.

