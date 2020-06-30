Geelani accepted path chosen by him was wrong: J&K police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani has finally admitted that the “path chosen by him was wrong and the mission he was pursuing has failed.”

“Geelani’s letter to his constituents is an eye-opener. He has admitted that they have miserably failed in their mission and Kashmir issue was used by the people for their personal gains. He has confessed that his path was wrong, and they were propagating negative thinking,” Singh said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in hilly Rajouri district.

After being sidelined in decision-making and underhand disparagement of his role within the Hurriyat, nonagenarian Geelani on Monday announced his decision to quit the separatist amalgam.

The hardline separatist leader also stated that the “Kashmir’s freedom struggle was reduced to mere drug abuse and serving Pakistan’s interests. He had also accused some people in the amalgam of resorting to “financial irregularities and taking decisions on behalf of him (Geelani) without his consent.”

The police chief said that in his resignation letter Geelani, is “crying hoarse” how drugs are being traded from across the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked whether there was any deadline set by the security forces to wipe out militancy from Kashmir, Singh said that since Pakistan continues to push in militants, no time frame or deadline can be set. “But our efforts are to clean areas gradually from militancy. Yesterday, a last surviving militant from Doda district was killed.”

About the successful anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, he said that this year so far 128 militants have been killed including the one Islamic State of J&K militant, who was involved in the recent attack on security forces in Anantnag in which a CRPF man and a minor boy were killed.