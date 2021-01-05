Gehlot seeks PM intervention to stop tussle between Covid vaccine makers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a quietus to the war of words between vaccine makers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech over the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

Read | Will put Covaxin data out in a week: Bharat Biotech CMD

"After the approval of their vaccines, mutual rhetoric between Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is unfortunate. It is a sensitive issue in which PM must intervene," Gehlot said.

Gehlot's comments came after Bharat Biotech founder Krishna Ella took objection to Serum Institute boss Adar Poonawala terming the indigenously developed Covaxin as "safe as water".

Poonawala had claimed that there were only three vaccines with proven efficacy -- Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca and the rest were as "safe as water".

Serum manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine, while Bharat Biotech has developed the Covaxin.