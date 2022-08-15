Gender equality crucial parameter of unity: PM Modi

Gender equality crucial parameter of unity: PM Modi

Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 15 2022, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 11:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

Track live updates of Independence Day here

"We should celebrate the diversity of India... At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister said. 

Also Read — Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India@75
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Red Fort
Gender equality
India News

What's Brewing

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Rise of a cricketing superpower

Rise of a cricketing superpower

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

 