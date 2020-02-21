Gold amounting to 5 times India's reserve found in UP

Geologists find over 3,000 tonnes of Gold in Uttar Pradesh, amounting to five times India's gold reserve

Representative image/Reuters

Geologists in Uttar Pradesh have struck a motherlode of gold, amounting to over 3,000 tonnes across multiple mines in the state.

A report by the Geological Survey of India and the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining states that the UP government aims to put the deposits on lease for mining.

 

 

A report by News 18 says that 2,943.26 tonnes of gold reserve is said to be at Son Pahadi while 646.15 kilograms of gold is said to be at Hardi block.

India currently has gold reserves amounting to 633 tonnes of gold according to the World Gold Council.

For reference, the Kolar Gold Fields had an output of over 1000 tonnes before being shut down in 2001

