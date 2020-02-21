Geologists find over 3,000 tonnes of Gold in Uttar Pradesh, amounting to five times India's gold reserve

Geologists in Uttar Pradesh have struck a motherlode of gold, amounting to over 3,000 tonnes across multiple mines in the state.

A report by the Geological Survey of India and the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining states that the UP government aims to put the deposits on lease for mining.

Gold deposits found in Sonbhadra district by Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology & Mining. K K Rai, District Mining Officer says, "Government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which survey is being done". (20.02.20) pic.twitter.com/mgC7QW4Ufo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2020

A report by News 18 says that 2,943.26 tonnes of gold reserve is said to be at Son Pahadi while 646.15 kilograms of gold is said to be at Hardi block.

India currently has gold reserves amounting to 633 tonnes of gold according to the World Gold Council.

For reference, the Kolar Gold Fields had an output of over 1000 tonnes before being shut down in 2001