German President congratulates Droupadi Murmu, refers to Ukraine war as 'challenge'

Steinmeier said that the continuation and further deepening of the cooperation between Germany and India was immensely important

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 22:59 ist
Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Credit: Reuters photo

India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu has moved into Rashtrapati Bhavan at a time when Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine has posed a great challenge to the international community, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated, congratulating his new counterpart.

“You are taking office at a time of great challenges for the international community. Russia’s illegal and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine is exacerbating the worldwide energy and food crisis, which is forcing millions of people into poverty, hunger and misery,” Steinmeier wrote to Murmu in a congratulatory letter.

He added that the continuation and further deepening of the cooperation between Germany and India was immensely important in the current global situation. “This includes our practical cooperation in the business, scientific, cultural and education sectors, as well as our common commitments internationally and globally and the strengthening of international institutions.”

India over the past few months drew flak from the US and the other western nations, not only for refusing to join them in condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, but also for continuing trade with the nation, circumventing sanctions imposed on it. India also increased oil and coal imports from Russia.

Steinmeier referred to the India-Germany partnership for green and sustainable development that had been announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had co-chaired the sixth round of India-Germany intergovernmental consultations in Berlin on May 2.

“We believe that the migration and mobility agreements that were concluded will lead to strengthened economic exchange and, above all, greater dialogue between our societies,” he said.

Steinmeier also stated that Murmu’s “strong commitment to poor and marginalized groups in society” could help to contribute to the success of Germany-India cooperation.

