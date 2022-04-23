Get Netaji's remains back to India: Chandra Bose tells PM Modi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death in the plane crash on August 18, 1945, is a “well-settled issue”, Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has stated in an open letter written to PM Modi. Hence, the best way to honour Netaji’s wish of returning to an independent India is to bring his remains to the country by 18 August this year, to “repose” on Indian soil.

For a section of researchers and Netaji’s followers, he didn’t die in the plane crash. On his (claimed) survival and subsequent life, there are different opinions.

Chandra Bose is convenor of The Open Platform for Netaji and is also a member of the high-level central committee to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. In the open letter, he has stated that the West Bengal government (in September 2015), as well as the Centre (in 2016), have declassified files related to Netaji. “Detailed study of these files reveal that the root cause of stories behind Netaji’s death ‘mystery’ and resultant curiosity, has been our ignorance of certain vital facts,” he has stated.

Bose points out that there have been several investigations on Netaji - by the Allied Powers, the Anglo-Americans, the Japanese and the Taiwanese. “Reports of these investigations were kept hidden from us until declassification, and so we and our ancestors were ignorant of the findings,” he stated.

Further, the civil administrative wing of the Indian National Army, the Indian Independence League (political organisation, the 1920s-40s), Harin Shah’s investigative report, the Shahnawaz Committee and the Khosla Commission - all have reached the same conclusion. Only, the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry, couldn’t say, where and how Netaji died, and instead opined that Netaji didn’t die in the plane crash, says Chandra Bose, adding that the report was subsequently rejected by the Government of India.

“The Government is also certain that the remains at Renkoji Temple are those of Netaji’s, which is why the Government of India contributes to the costs of maintaining the urn containing the remains,” Bose has claimed. He wants a DNA test to be done on these remains.

“I have written to the PM a week ago. Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, earlier, also wrote, and had sent reminders, thereafter,” Chandra Bose told Deccan Herald.

