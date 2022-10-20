'Booster shot likely unavailable at most pvt hospitals'

Getting a booster shot may be difficult at most private hospitals: Report

With Covid-19 cases declining in the country, private hospitals have stopped procuring new batches of Covid vaccines

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 17:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

People looking to get a booster shot may find it difficult as many private hospitals have run out of stock. 

With Covid-19 cases declining in the country, private hospitals have stopped procuring new batches of Covid vaccines and are returning unused stock, as per an Economic Times report

"Not only in Delhi but hospitals everywhere in the country have not procured Covid vaccines in the last 4-5 months. They are just exhausting their stocks," a hospital executive told ET

Also Read | India records a rise of 2,141 Covid cases in 24 hours

Another source told the publication that nowadays "people rarely come for the vaccines". Private hospitals are also seeing a decline in vaccination "due to the general feeling that the risk of getting severely ill has passed". "Hence, hospitals are not taking the pain to procure it," a doctor told ET.

The government too has decided against procuring any more Covid vaccines. Due to lack of demand, stocks are lying with states and hence there is no need to procure more, the report added, quoting government sources.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Covid
Coronavirus
Covid vaccination
India News

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 