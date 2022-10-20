Getting a booster shot may be difficult at most private hospitals: Report

People looking to get a booster shot may find it difficult as many private hospitals have run out of stock.
With Covid-19 cases declining in the country, private hospitals have stopped procuring new batches of Covid vaccines and are returning unused stock, as per an Economic Times report.
"Not only in Delhi but hospitals everywhere in the country have not procured Covid vaccines in the last 4-5 months. They are just exhausting their stocks," a hospital executive told ET.
Also Read | India records a rise of 2,141 Covid cases in 24 hours
Another source told the publication that nowadays "people rarely come for the vaccines". Private hospitals are also seeing a decline in vaccination "due to the general feeling that the risk of getting severely ill has passed". "Hence, hospitals are not taking the pain to procure it," a doctor told ET.
The government too has decided against procuring any more Covid vaccines. Due to lack of demand, stocks are lying with states and hence there is no need to procure more, the report added, quoting government sources.
