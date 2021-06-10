Gift of the jab: What is the Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher? How do you buy it?

The Centre is planning to launch non-transferable electronic vouchers (e-vouchers), so anyone can help people from the economically weaker sections get vaccinated at private hospitals. The move, in the spirit of 'Lok Kalyan', would enable people to financially support the vaccination of those who may not be able to afford it themselves.

Here's everything we know so far about the e-voucher:

What is the e-voucher?

The electronic voucher, or e-voucher, has been introduced by the government to provide an option for citizens to gift a vaccination appointment for the economically weaker sections. Using this scheme, one can book a Covid-19 vaccination slot as well as pay for it at a private hospital for another person.

How do you buy and use the e-voucher?

So far, all details about the e-voucher have not been released, but an arrangement is likely to be made to download the voucher on a mobile phone and scan it at the vaccination centre to pay for the shot.

The government has not given any specific date for the availability of the e-voucher scheme.

How much does the e-voucher cost?

As one will be booking and paying for a vaccine shot, the e-voucher is expected to cost the same as the price of a vaccine. Covishield will cost Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V Rs 1,145 at private hospitals. Vaccines are available for free at government hospitals.

Is the e-voucher transferable?

No. The e-vouchers are non-transferable. It can only be redeemed at private hospitals to get the paid-for vaccination.