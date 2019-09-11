Gifts received by PM to be auctioned for 'Namami Gange'

Over 2700 gifts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his visits to different parts of the country in past six months, will be auctioned from September 14.

The funds to be raised through the auction will be utilised in the Centre's 'Namami Gange' project which seeks to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga.

The lowest base price of the mementos for auction has been kept at Rs 200 and highest at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The exhibition-cum-auction of a total of 2,772 gifts, presented to the prime minister, will start for from September 14 at National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) and conclude on October 3.

The e-auction of the gifts will be held through a web portal, www.pmmementos.gov.in.

The prime minister's gift items include paintings, memento, sculptures, shawls, pagri, jackets and traditional musical instruments which are on display at the NGMA.

“The gifts include 576 shawls, 964 angavastram, 88 pagris and various jackets portraying the diversified and colourful culture of our country,” Union Culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel said.

Earlier in January, over 1,800 gifts received by Modi were sold in a fortnight-long auction and the funds raised through it were transferred to support the 'Namami Gange' projects.

“The value of these mementos are not in monetary terms but the emotional and sentimental values attached to the gifts are high and immeasurable,” the minister said.