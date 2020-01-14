Girl critical after being raped by 14-year-old boy in UP's Ballia

A girl is allegedly raped by a 14-year old boy and is admitted to hospital in critical condition in Ballia, UP

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jan 14 2020, 14:57pm ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2020, 16:04pm ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

A girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village here and admitted to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim had gone out to attend nature's call on Monday when the 14-year-old boy raped her after taking her to a secluded spot, the area police station in-charge said.

She has been admitted to hospital in a critical state, the officer said.

After the victim's father lodged a complaint, an FIR has been filed and efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HDA

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
rape
sexual assault
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)
 