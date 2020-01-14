Girl critical after being raped by 14-year-old boy in UP's Ballia

A girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village here and admitted to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim had gone out to attend nature's call on Monday when the 14-year-old boy raped her after taking her to a secluded spot, the area police station in-charge said.

She has been admitted to hospital in a critical state, the officer said.

After the victim's father lodged a complaint, an FIR has been filed and efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HDA