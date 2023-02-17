Girl in Prithvi Shaw selfie row sent to custody

A day after social media influencer and celebrity Sapna Gill was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged assault on cricketer Prithvi Shaw and damaging a car, a magistrate court on Friday remanded her to police custody.

Gill was produced before a magistrate court in Andheri, which sent her to police custody till 20 February.

The incident had taken place early Wednesday morning outside a hotel Santacruz following an argument between Shaw and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

Gill was arrested on Thursday night.

Her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

According to the complaint, though Shaw obliged the first and second time for selfies, Shaw refused to be clicked the third time resulting in the verbal duel and assault.

The Oshiwara police station has registered the FIR.

Gill is a social media influencer - and also starred in the 2021 Bhojpuri film Mera Watan and Kaashi Amarnath in 2017.

Under Shaw’s captaincy, the Indian team has won the Under-19 World Cup in 2019.

He has represented India in all formats of the game. He represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.