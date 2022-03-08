Girls remain susceptible to underage labour, marriages, states UN survey

Girls susceptible to underage labour, marriages: UN

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
  Mar 08 2022
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 14:55 ist
The results also showed that one in every five school girls was visiting Anganwadi centres for food and nutrition. Credit: DH File Photo

A third of the respondents in a survey by the United Nations Children's Fund across 28 states said that they know at least one girl child who has dropped out of school. Many of these girls, the survey revealed, have either become engaged in domestic work or been married off, while a third of these girls wish to go back to school. 

The results also showed that one in every five school girls was visiting Anganwadi centres for food and nutrition. 

The response was collected at UReport, a social media messaging platform of the United Nations, built on open source technology where the international human rights body also collects responses and data. The findings of the survey were derived from responses picked up from conversations of over 50,000 children and adolescents from 28 states throughout International Women’s Week.

Also Read — Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Over 59 per cent of the respondents were girls and 41 per cent were boys, while 50 per cent were from urban areas and 46 per cent from rural areas. As many as 43 per cent of the respondents were using their own device while 54 per cent were using a family device.  

Respondents said that what will help girls get back to school is to convince their parents. Apart from that, strengthening the safety of girls in school and on their commute to schools, and greater awareness about government schemes for girls.

