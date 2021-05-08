Give India Foundation promises 2,000 oxygen concentrators to Covid care centres

Give India Foundation vows 2,000 oxygen concentrators

Give India Foundation, a non- profit organisation, has promised to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators and handed over 80 of them to the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Covid Care Centre here on Saturday. These 80 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity each will be installed in GKVK Covid Care Centre and this would certainly help augment the care being given in centre, Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force Head, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. He added that the infected patients here can undergo treatment without having to panic over the non-availability or shortage of oxygen.

Meanwhile, a 250-bed Covid Hospital will be set up in Yelahanka region by Boeing and the work has already been initiated. Boeing is also willing to set up another 250-bed Covid hospital in the same region, the Deputy CM noted. Narayan thanked the Give India Foundation for donating oxygen concentrators and also the Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for negotiating with Boeing with regard to establishing Coving Hospitals nearby Yelahanka.

