Give me a formidable Oppn: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Making an unusual appeal, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday urged voters to give him a formidable Opposition.

"What Maharashtra and India needs is a formidable Opposition," Raj said addressing the first of his 20-odd election rallies in the state.

The MNS has fielded 100-plus candidates across Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally at Santacruz here, he said: "I have come here to ask something from you... I don't think anyone in history has come with such an appeal... give me formidable Opposition to raise your issues."

Raj, the nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and estranged cousin of Uddhav, said that the voice of common people is being muzzled and what we need is a good Opposition. "That is what that we need the most," he said, adding that he wants that voice of the people is heard properly in legislative bodies.

"Those in the government, the MLAs from the ruling side would not be able to raise issues...those in opposition will be able to rise issues," said Raj.

"For coming to power, I will come to you again, but now I have come here for an opposition...otherwise the government will bulldoze you," he added.