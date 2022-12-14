Give 'strictest punishment' to acid attackers: Arvind Kejriwal

Give 'strictest punishment' to acid attackers: Kejriwal

According to police, two bike riders threw acid on a 17-year-old girl near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 14:44 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on a minor girl in west Delhi, and asserted that the government is concerned about every child in the city.

According to police, two bike riders threw acid on a 17-year-old girl near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the burn ICU and is stable," a doctor from the hospital said.

One of the suspects has been detained, police said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us."

According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that after the arrival of Delhi LG V K Saxena, crimes have gone up in Delhi.

"LG Saab, you have Delhi Police with you and crimes are increasing everyday. Instead of interfering in the work of the Delhi government, you should concentrate on your work. After your arrival, crimes are increasing in Delhi," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Acid attack
acid attack case
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

