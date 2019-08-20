GJM leaders Gurung, Giri move HC for pre-arrest bail

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri have moved the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with around 120 criminal cases pending against them.

Hearing the prayers on Monday, a division bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and M Mandal directed the West Bengal government to file note on the cases pending against them so that it can segregate them in accordance with the seriousness of the charges.

The court directed the state lawyers to produce the note before it on August 22, when the petitions of the two leaders of Darjeeling hills will be taken up for resumed hearing.

Around 120 criminal cases were filed by police against Gurung and Giri during the statehood agitation by the Morcha in 2017.

A PTI report had on Monday erroneously said the bail prayers of the two were rejected by the court.