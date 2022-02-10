Glenmark's nasal spray for Covid-19 to cost Rs 850. Here's all you need to know

Glenmark on Wednesday announced the launch of its nasal spray for Covid-19 treatment under the brand name Fabispray.

Fabispray, which is developed by the company along with its Canada-based partner SaNOtize Research & Development Corp, will be available in India at Rs 850 for adult patients who possess a high risk of progression of the Covid-19 disease.

Also Read: Possibility of new Covid-19 variants really high, says WHO Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove

Fabispray must be used after a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. The recommended dosage of the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) is two sprays at once, six times a day for 7 days.

"The pricing of Fabispray is nominal in India compared to other countries," Dr. Monika Tandon, head of clinical development at Glenmark, told by The Economic Times.

The spray has reportedly been designed to kill the coronavirus in the upper airways to prevent it from incubating spreading to the lungs.

Also Read: Vaccine protection better maintained against severe Covid-19: Lancet study

"It is based on nitric oxide, which has proven anti-microbial properties and a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2," Tandon said.

According to Tandon, the phase 3 clinical trial of Fabispray was conducted in adult Covid-19 patients from over 20 clinical sites throughout the country, The double-blind, parallel-arm and multicenter studies were conducted in 306 patients.

The study looked at non-vaccinated patients, patients in their middle and older years, and patients with comorbidities who were at risk of disease progression.

The study's primary endpoint was fulfilled, Glenmark said. The NONS group had a statistically significant reduction in viral load compared to the control (placebo) group.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: