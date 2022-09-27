Global collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through notes, coins, stamps

Coinciding with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a special edition -- 'Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins & Stamps' -- would be unveiled in Mumbai.

Mintage World, a venture of Ultra Media & Entertainment, would launch the compilation on the eve of October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

'Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi' is the only book in the world of this kind that will showcase and explain the various stamps, coins and notes issued by more than 140 countries around the world. It will showcase the legacy and influence of Gandhiji all over the world.

This book is a combined effort of information compiled in a sequence to cover all the commemorative issues printed and minted by different countries and post offices to honour Mahatma Gandhi.

'Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi' showcases the first banknote featuring Gandhiji (1987); on 100 years of Gandhi's legacy; celebrating Gandhiji's life through coins; on Gandhi's return as a humanitarian from South Africa; immortalising Gandhiji on stamps; immortalising the Father of the Nation's first anniversary of Indian Independence; Mahatma Gandhi service stamp; 100 Years of Gandhi -- the man who shaped modern India.

“Gandhiji's legacy has been enshrined in bank notes as he appears on every banknote issued by the Government of India since 1996. Even when India imprinted notes with a new colour scheme in 2016, Gandhiji's portrait remained as its distinguishable feature. It's not just India but several countries from across the world that paid homage to Gandhiji though banknotes, stamps and coins,” said Sushilkumar Agrawal, CMD, Ultra Media & Entertainment, in a press statement.