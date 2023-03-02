'Global governance has failed': PM Modi at G20 meet

'The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed'

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 02 2023, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that multilateral institutions had failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting.

G20
Narendra Modi
India News

