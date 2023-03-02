'Global governance has failed': PM Modi at G20 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that multilateral institutions had failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.
"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting.
