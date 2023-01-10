Go First apologises for Bengaluru airport blunder, de-rosters staff

Go First apologises for B'luru gaffe, de-rosters staff

It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 19:10 ist
Go First left behind 50+ passengers in the Bengaluru airport on Monday. Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

No-frills airline Go First on Tuesday apologised to the 50+ passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.

The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator DGCA has already issued a show cause notice.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

