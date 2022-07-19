Go First planes grounded after engine snags

Two Go First flights, one on the Mumbai-Leh route and one on the Srinagar-Delhi route, developed engine snags on Tuesday and had to be grounded, DGCA officials said.
Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit: DGCA
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma
‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure
Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot
My foreign city
US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples
DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence
Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India
'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat