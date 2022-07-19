Go First planes grounded after engine snags

Two Go First flights, one on the Mumbai-Leh route and one on the Srinagar-Delhi route, developed engine snags on Tuesday and had to be grounded, DGCA officials said.

Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

More details awaited.