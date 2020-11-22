Goa and Karnataka are equal for BJP: C T Ravi on Mahadayi issue

For the Bharatiya Janata Party, both Karnataka and Goa will be treated on par, vis a vis the ongoing disputes between the two states over the waters of the Mahadayi river, the ruling saffron party's national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru legislator CT Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi, who recently was appointed as the desk in-charge of Goa, also said that judicial decisions on the Mahadayi issue would be binding on both states.

"Karnataka and Goa will follow court's order. Goa and Karnataka are one for the national BJP," Ravi told reporters during his visit to the state as the desk incharge.

"We are a nationalist party, which means for us both Karnataka and Goa are important," Ravi also said late on Sunday.

Goa and Karnataka are battling out a two decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi (also called Mhadei in Goa) river in the Supreme Court, after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018.

Goa has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin through the Kalasa-Bhandura project, claiming it would cause “ecological devastation” in Goa.

Last month, the Goa government had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for illegal diversion of water from the Mahadayi river. Both the state's have already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the award given by a central government tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert 13.42 TMC water from the river basin.

