Goa board to announce Class 12 results on Monday

Goa board to announce Class 12 results on Monday

The board had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 22:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19, its official said on Sunday.

The board had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus situation and the students would be allotted marks on the basis of their internal assessment. Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday.

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other feature of the results. A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year. 

Read | Common test for undergraduate admission in universities will not be implemented from 2021-22 session: UGC

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Education
exams
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 