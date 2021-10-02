Goa: Boxing assotiation's D'gama, footballer Franco join TMC

Goa Boxing Association vice president Lenny D'Gama and former India footballer Denzil Franco on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress here.

They joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party at an event held in Saligao Assembly constituency in North Goa district in the presence of West Bengal Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Manoj Tiwary and TMC MP Prasun Banerjee.

The TMC had earlier announced that it would contest the Goa Assembly polls slated for early next year.

