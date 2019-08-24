Goa CM expresses grief over Jaitley's demise

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi around noon on Saturday.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Finance Minister & senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A politician with stellar intellect who was respected by all. Under his tenure as FM the nation has seen successful roll out of landmark economic reforms," Sawant said in a tweet.

"His contribution to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of distress," the Goa CM said in another tweet.