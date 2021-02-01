Goa CM should resign; has compromised with Karnataka on Mahadayi: Oppn

The Goa Opposition has asked for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's head, amid a fresh controversy related to the Mahadayi inter-state river water dispute.

Opposition parties have now accused the Sawant-led administration of sabotaging Goa's interests in the dispute, after Arvind Datar, a senior counsel appointed by the Goa government to represent its case in the Supreme Court, has now alleged that he did oppose Karnataka government's plea in the apex court seeking notification of the Mahadayi tribunal's award on the instructions from the Goa government.

"We have sold out on the Mahadayi issue. This government has compromised Goa's interest," former Union Minister of State for Law Ramakant Khalap told reporters on Monday.

Datar made the controversial comments to a local cable news channel late on Sunday.

"Former Senior Counsel Adv Arvind Datar reveals that he did not object to notification of Mhadei Award before the Supreme Court on clear instructions of the Government of Goa. The betrayal by BJP of Mother Mhadei stands exposed. Congress Party demands Chief Minister of Goa must step down," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has also said.

Goa Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi river in the Supreme Court, after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018.

Goa has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin through the Kalasa-Banduri project claiming it would cause “ecological devastation” in Goa.

However, the decision of the Goa government to not object to Karnataka's plea to the SC in 2019, to urge the central government to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award, has given opposition parties like the Goa Forward to slam the government.

"RESIGN, @goacm! It’s now clear that @GovtofGoa did not oppose the #MhadeiTribunal Award Notification because the lawyer was instructed not to. Who instructed him? @DrPramodPSawant or WRD minister Felipe Neri Rodrigues? Who betrayed mother #Madhei? #Goa wants to know ! Answer!" former deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai has demanded.

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has accused the opposition of playing dirty on a sensitive issue involving the Mahadayi.

"No instructions were given by anybody from the Government to not oppose notification of Mahadai award. Government instructions are always in writing," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"This fact is already in the public domain for more than a year. I once again appeal to the opposition to not play dirty politics on the Mhadei issue," Sawant said.

