Goa Cong expels ex-minority cell chief from primary membership

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Tuesday announced the expulsion of its former state minority cell president Urfan Mulla from the party's primary membership for six years with immediate effect.
The move comes after Mulla resigned from his post as the chairman of the GPCC's minority cell and its spokesperson, alleging lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state and neglect towards issues faced by the minority communities.
In a letter expelling Mulla from the party's primary membership, GPCC general secretary Subhash Faldesai condemned the former's statements to the media where he had expressed his unhappiness with the party's functioning.
"You have shown disrespect to the Centre and state party leadership, which amounts to serious indiscipline on your part. Such action of yours clearly establishes the fact that you have indulged in anti-party activities," the letter addressed to Mulla stated.
In a resignation letter, Mulla had alleged that the party lacked direction, ideology and most importantly, leadership in the state.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo
'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend
What you need to know about US election, disinformation
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience