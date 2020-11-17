Goa Cong expels ex-minority cell chief from primary membership

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Tuesday announced the expulsion of its former state minority cell president Urfan Mulla from the party's primary membership for six years with immediate effect.

The move comes after Mulla resigned from his post as the chairman of the GPCC's minority cell and its spokesperson, alleging lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state and neglect towards issues faced by the minority communities.

In a letter expelling Mulla from the party's primary membership, GPCC general secretary Subhash Faldesai condemned the former's statements to the media where he had expressed his unhappiness with the party's functioning.

"You have shown disrespect to the Centre and state party leadership, which amounts to serious indiscipline on your part. Such action of yours clearly establishes the fact that you have indulged in anti-party activities," the letter addressed to Mulla stated.

In a resignation letter, Mulla had alleged that the party lacked direction, ideology and most importantly, leadership in the state.