Goa Congress president resigns due to 'moral reasons'

Amid the chaos in the country’s main opposition party, Congress, following its national president Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Friday tendered his resignation from the top post.

Chodankar took Congress leaders in Goa by surprise with his tweet on Friday evening.

“The firm decision of @RahulGandhi ji to not withdraw his resignation as @INCIndia president morally does not permit me to continue. The defeat is our collective responsibility, hence I hereby tender my resignation forthwith as @INCGoa president,” Chodankar tweeted on Friday.

The resignation comes in wake of several state Congress units across the state, including Karnataka, dissolving their state-level apparatuses for the purpose of restructuring the party structure.

Chodankar’s leadership has also come under fire from other senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, after the party’s lacklustre showing in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls in Goa, where the BJP was facing anti-incumbency and newly appointed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was just finding his feet.

While the Congress managed to win one out of two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, it managed to win just one out of the four by-polls which were held in Goa along with the general elections through April and May this year.